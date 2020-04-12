Ren Market Capitalization Tops $42.51 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Tidex and DDEX. Ren has a market capitalization of $42.51 million and $1.41 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, OKEx, DDEX, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

