Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a dividend on Friday, April 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 387,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

