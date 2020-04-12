Revain Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Kuna and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $907,539.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02701649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia, OKEx, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Mercatox, BitFlip, BitForex and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

