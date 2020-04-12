Rise (RISE) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Rise has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $371,314.48 and approximately $126.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036470 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000347 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 145,963,733 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

