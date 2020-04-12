Rivetz (RVT) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $89,574.36 and $364.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.02722973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201582 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.