Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $413,306.36 and approximately $67,496.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

