Safe Hits Market Cap of $7.84 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Safe has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $69,456.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005505 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004173 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

