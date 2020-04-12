SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $14,163.06 and approximately $36.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

