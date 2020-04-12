Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $284,846.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005619 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Iquant, ChaoEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02704176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Binance, C2CX and Iquant. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

