Startcoin Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Startcoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Startcoin has a total market cap of $136,293.81 and $453.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

