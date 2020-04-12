Stipend Reaches Market Cap of $44,456.64 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 106.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a market cap of $44,456.64 and $38.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.01077392 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00278106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00173449 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007542 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00059137 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.