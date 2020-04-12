Storm Hits 1-Day Volume of $126,394.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Storm has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $126,394.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.02704451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201434 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Bitbns, IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Radar Relay, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinrail and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.