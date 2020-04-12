Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and $569,140.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, DragonEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.02700016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.