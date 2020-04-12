StrongHands (SHND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $188.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. StrongHands has a total market cap of $279,795.61 and approximately $188.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,798,538,522 coins and its circulating supply is 16,385,344,168 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Coindeal and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

