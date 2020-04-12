Substratum (SUB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $885.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Bitbns and Kyber Network. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $885.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.02722973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201582 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, Tidex, HitBTC, Kyber Network and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

