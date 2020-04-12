Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of NOVA opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

In related news, insider William J. Berger bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $111,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,762.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $151,500 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $107,528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 432,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,700 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 643,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

