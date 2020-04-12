SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 10% against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $113,139.67 and $15.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 151,472,635 coins and its circulating supply is 150,752,204 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.