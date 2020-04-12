Tael Market Cap Tops $5.65 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $10.00, $6.32 and $62.56.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.04494186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036870 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $62.56, $7.20, $6.32, $18.11, $5.22, $13.96, $24.72, $10.00, $4.92, $119.16 and $45.75. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.