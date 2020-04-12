Tap Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Tap has a total market cap of $52.16 million and approximately $54,872.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.04502137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

