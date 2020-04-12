Theta Fuel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $346,275.00 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $346,275.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005877 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

