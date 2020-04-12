THETA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, THETA has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $69.21 million and $1.04 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Hotbit, Coinbit and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.18 or 0.04593824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009533 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, DDEX, Bithumb, Coinbit, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Fatbtc and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

