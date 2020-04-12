Thingschain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,864.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a total market cap of $14,189.56 and approximately $6,864.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033704 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00058957 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,919.86 or 1.00694872 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067013 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

