THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.89 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and $331,744.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.02701446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201949 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,432,087 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

