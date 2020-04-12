Tierion Reaches Market Cap of $18.68 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi. Tierion has a total market cap of $18.68 million and $481,050.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.02697383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.