Ties.DB Reaches Market Capitalization of $356,010.96 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $356,010.96 and approximately $19.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.02722973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201582 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

