TOP Market Capitalization Hits $4.79 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, TOP has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $105,693.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02710203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00201657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,131,815 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

