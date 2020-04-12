Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $4,353.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00066785 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00374486 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009356 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012270 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012688 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.