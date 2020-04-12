TrustVerse (TRV) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $95,877.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 11% against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.83 or 0.04498041 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00065687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009630 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003354 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

