Ubiq 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $599.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $599.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.