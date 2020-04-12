Uquid Coin Price Hits $0.37 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00005419 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, CoinExchange and IDAX. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $3.62 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.18 or 0.04593824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009533 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, OOOBTC, IDAX, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.