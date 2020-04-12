Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $148.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.39.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

