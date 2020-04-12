W Green Pay (WGP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15,073.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $540,332.48 and approximately $15,073.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.02693811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,419,997 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.