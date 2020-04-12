Waves Community Token (WCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $600,532.99 and approximately $12.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.02696055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

