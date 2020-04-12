WazirX Market Cap Hits $13.35 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. WazirX has a market cap of $13.35 million and $6.50 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.02696055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

