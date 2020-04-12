Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Brixmor Property Group also posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.47.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,297,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.