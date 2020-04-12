Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the lowest is ($1.61). Albireo Pharma also posted earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.38) to ($5.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 243,670 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,704.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 54,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

