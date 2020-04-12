ZB (ZB) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02710203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00201657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

