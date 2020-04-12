Zcoin Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00049453 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Sistemkoin. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.57 million and $6.48 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,872.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.02312866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.03391378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00617619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00782452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00076695 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00527846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,877,543 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Indodax, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Koinex, QBTC, TDAX, Upbit, Coinroom and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

