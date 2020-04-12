Zeepin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $299,445.43 and $2.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.02713909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00201399 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

