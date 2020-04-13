$200.68 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $200.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.60 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $195.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $803.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.00 million to $806.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $821.91 million, with estimates ranging from $813.00 million to $828.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million.

Several analysts have commented on VREX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 226,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.42.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.