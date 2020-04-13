$282.52 Million in Sales Expected for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $282.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.63 million. Roku posted sales of $206.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,963,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after purchasing an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after purchasing an additional 386,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $4.64 on Friday, reaching $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,271,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,202,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. Roku has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.