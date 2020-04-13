$3.73 Million in Sales Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post sales of $3.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30 million. Mediwound reported sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $19.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $23.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.65 million, with estimates ranging from $28.29 million to $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mediwound.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 98.23%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Mediwound stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,783. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Mediwound in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mediwound in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mediwound by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.