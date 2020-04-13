$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce sales of $5.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.01 billion and the lowest is $5.29 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $22.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.93 billion to $23.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.66 billion to $24.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. 5,443,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,844. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $22,719,000. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

