$85.92 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce sales of $85.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.54 million and the highest is $86.64 million. Qualys reported sales of $75.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $363.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $367.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $417.96 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $449.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $1,461,572.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,303,136.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,574,489. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,220. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $103.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

