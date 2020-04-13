Analysts Expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.17 Million

Brokerages predict that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce sales of $85.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.63 million to $85.70 million. SVMK posted sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $372.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.69 million to $380.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $445.97 million, with estimates ranging from $426.93 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 932,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SVMK has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

In related news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,338 shares of company stock worth $11,199,600. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SVMK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,876,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after buying an additional 971,269 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in SVMK by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after buying an additional 791,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,373,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 270,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVMK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

