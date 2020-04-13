Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. 276,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.