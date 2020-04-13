Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. 276,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $57.39.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
