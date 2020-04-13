Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to report $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,537,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 127,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 56,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 62.53 and a quick ratio of 62.53.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

