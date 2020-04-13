Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.94 Million

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report sales of $282.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the highest is $305.07 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $290.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $829.10 million to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. 1,561,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,362. The company has a market capitalization of $347.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

