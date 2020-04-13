CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report $10.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.49 million. CryoPort posted sales of $6.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year sales of $46.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.33 million to $50.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 648,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.77 million, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.78. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 18.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. State Street Corp raised its position in CryoPort by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 273,280 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 174.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,049,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 17.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,110 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

