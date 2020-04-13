Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HDI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

HDI traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.18. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.23. The stock has a market cap of $197.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HDI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

